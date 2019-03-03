TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner each homered twice on a day where the Yankee bats looked to be in midseason form already.

New York played two games on Sunday, as part of their split squad schedule, against the Tigers and Blue Jays.

In Tampa, the Yankees’ young superstar belted a pair of line drives into the right field stands at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Judge drove in three runs while serving as the team’s designated hitter against the Tigers.

Gardner led the game off with a long home run in right field. He would crush another solo blast in his next at-bat in the 2nd inning.

Gary Sanchez also homered on a line drive down the left field line in the 3rd for his first hit of the spring.

New York racked up six home runs in a 7-1 win over Detroit.

The Yankees would lose their other split squad game 5-2 against Toronto, but Luke Voit continued his impressive push to win the first base job.

Voit hit his second home run of the spring, an opposite-field smash in the 2nd inning at Dunedin Stadium.

NOTES FROM SUNDAY’S GAMES:

Masahiro Tanaka pitched three scoreless innings against the Tigers in Tampa, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Third baseman Miguel Andujar showed improved glove work at the hot corner Sunday. Former Yankees coach Willie Randolph spoke during the game about how the duo has been working hard to improve the standout rookie’s fielding in his sophomore season.