



A woman managed to escape the wreckage after crashing her car into a river Monday in New Jersey.

Around 10:30 a.m., the vehicle broke through a guardrail on Route 21 northbound in Belleville.

It flipped over and landed in the Passaic River.

Police said the 22-year-old driver was able to escape through a rear window and climb onto the roof of the car.

A Good Samaritan jumped in to help the woman.

They were both taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK.

Crews are working to remove the car, which floated about 100 yards down the river.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.