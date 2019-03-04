



A family-run grocery store went up in flames late Sunday night in Connecticut.

Tops Marketplace has been in business for more than 30 years, according to its Facebook page.

An employee was inside the store when he noticed something wasn’t right.

“There’s flames coming out of the back room, spewing the doors open,” he said. “We ran outside and saw the back of the building was completely on fire.”

No one was hurt in the fire, but the store’s owners said they’re devastated.

“Everyone made it out safely. No one was injured. Our family is devastated. This has been a family business for over 30 years. It is as if we lost a member of our family,” they said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.