Sunshine wins out this afternoon, but there will be a chilly breeze in place. Expect highs in the upper 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s.

Our skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with perhaps an isolated flurry. It will be even colder with temps falling to around 20° with wind chills stuck in the teens.

Tomorrow will feature a good deal of sunshine with temperatures falling short of freezing. It won’t be quite as breezy, but it will still only feel like the 20s.

Wednesday’s one of our coldest days of the week with highs in the 20s and wind chill stuck in the teens.

