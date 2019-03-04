



Tri-State Area residents woke up to measurable snow Monday.

Areas north and west of New York City may see up to 9 inches of accumulation when it’s all said and done.

New York City public schools are closed, along with dozens across the area.

The city’s sanitation department has 1,600 plows and nearly 700 salt spreaders out on the streets.

“We want to urge New Yorkers who do not need to use their cars – please do not,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday. “There’s going to be slipper conditions, dangerous conditions. We want to keep people off the street to allow the sanitation department to do their work.”

In Downtown Brooklyn, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell spoke with a man from Long Island who was headed for the ski slopes.

“It’s a little slushy out here, but I’m really looking forward to hopefully getting some fresh powder when I get to the mountains,” said Shane McGrane.

Thousands of people are without power, thanks to the wet, heavy snow.

As of 5:30 a.m., roughly 10,000 customers are in the dark across New Jersey. Another 3,000 are without power in Westchester County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by Westchester County officials Sunday to ensure residents they’re prepared.

“Since it is a relatively small part of the state that is most dramatically affected, we have redeployed resources from other parts of the state to the Hudson Valley, Westchester, etc.,” the governor said.

Early Monday, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas heard from a public works plow driver in Tarrytown.

“At times we couldn’t see when we were plowing the roads. As of right now, the main roads look pretty good, they’re all black, wet. Secondary roads a little iffy, a little slushy,” said Joseph Apollonio. “We have a full crew out, we’ve been out since 8-o-clock last night and we’re still going.”

Travel Delays

LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International airports are all reporting dozens of cancellations. Travelers should check with their carriers and leave extra time.

In New Jersey, an SUV crashed into a tree off Route 3 in Englewood. Another tree came down onto a car in Union.