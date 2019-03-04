Comments
HAWTHORNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A small snow plow clearing a pedestrian bridge fell through it and struck a van traveling below.
It happened around noon on Route 208 in Hawthorne. The plow was clearing heavy, wet snow left over from last night’s storm.
The plow operator and the van driver have been taken to a nearby hospital.
