HAWTHORNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A small snow plow clearing a pedestrian bridge fell through it and struck a van traveling below.

A small snow plow fell through a pedestrian bridge in Hawthorne, NJ on Mar. 4, 2019. (credit: Boyd A. Loving)

It happened around noon on Route 208 in Hawthorne. The plow was clearing heavy, wet snow left over from last night’s storm.

A small snow plow fell through a pedestrian bridge and struck a van in Hawthorne, NJ on Mar. 4, 2019. (credit: Boyd A. Loving)

The plow operator and the van driver have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

