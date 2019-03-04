



Southwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii.

The Dallas-based airline will start flights from Oakland to Honolulu on March 17, then Oakland to Maui on April 7. Flights from San Jose to Honolulu will start May 5, and San Jose to Kahului on May 26.

Southwest says it will start offering flights from Sacramento and San Diego in the coming weeks. In addition to Honolulu, Maui, and Kahului, Southwest will also fly to Kauai and will offer inter-island flights to Keahole.

Flights are for sale on Southwest’s website right now, with introductory rates being offered through Tuesday.

Fly Southwest Between: Service Begins: Book March 4 & 5 for one-way travel as low as: When Traveling Between: Oakland & Honolulu March 17 $49 March 19 – June 19, 2019 Oakland & Kahului April 7 $49 April 9 – June 19, 2019 San Jose & Honolulu May 5 $49 May 7 – June 19, 2019 San Jose & Kahului May 26 $49 May 28 – June 19, 2019 Honolulu & Kahului April 28 $29 April 30 – June 19, 2019 Honolulu & Kona May 12 $29 May 14 – June 19, 2019 Oakland & Kona* May 12 $79 May 14 – June 19, 2019 San Jose & Kona* May 12 $79 May 14 – June 19, 2019 *Connecting service via Honolulu

As a bonus, the flights from California to Hawaii will include “Island-inspired drinks and snacks.”

Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. That process was further delayed by the 35-day government shutdown that began late last year.