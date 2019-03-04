



A former Long Island police officer has been sentenced to three to nine years in prison for driving drunk the wrong way on a highway and killing another driver.

Robert Scheuerer was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the September 2016 crash.

The former Suffolk County police officer crashed into an oncoming van on Sunrise Highway, killing 37-year-old Brian Fusaro of Bay Shore.

In 2016, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported that beer followed by a margarita chaser is what the off duty officer was drinking in a Bay Shore bar with fellow officers for nearly five hours.

He then allegedly climbed behind the wheel, and entered the wrong way on Sunrise Highway as frightened motorists honked, flashed lights, braked, and swerved. Sheuerer slammed head on into a company van driven by Fusaro.

Scheuerer was fired after he was indicted.

In court Monday, Scheuerer said he accepted full responsibility for the crash.

