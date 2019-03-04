CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Subway riders will soon be able to board the “mmmm-train” as the MTA introduces new vending machines in their stations this summer.

As the agency fights to win back customers, transit officials plan to add high-end vending machines and pop-up stores to some subway stops.

Many of the new vending machines will reportedly be placed next to current newspaper stands. MTA officials say demand for newspapers, magazines, and candy is down.

Other vending machines will go into vacant retail spaces where commuters will be able to buy a variety of different products.

The agency added that the new offerings will be modeled after the goods customers can buy at the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle.

