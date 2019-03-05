Comments
AIRMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three people are being treated after apparent carbon monoxide exposure in Airmont Tuesday morning.
AIRMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three people are being treated after apparent carbon monoxide exposure in Airmont Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Three people were found unconscious in the home on Bolger Lane.
They were all transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
The source of the carbon monoxide was also under investigation.