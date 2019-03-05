NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New discoveries about one of the most fearsome predators to ever walk the earth are now on display at the American Museum of Natural History.

Over 33 million artifacts can normally be found at the museum on the Upper West Side, but the Tyrannosaurus Rex is once again ruling the roost.

Scientists say they know more now about the T-Rex than ever before thanks to recent discoveries, and now they’re bringing the fearsome dino to life with a new exhibit called “T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator.”

The exhibit also introduces visitors to the entire Tyrannosaur superfamily, and reveals the amazing story of the iconic animal through stunning life-sized models, fossils, engaging interactives, and a virtual reality experience.

The T-Rex model is considered the most scientifically accurate one ever made.

Visitors will be able to learn fun facts, like how the massive beast got so big, why it only lived to 28-years-old, and how it even had feathers.

The exhibit opens to the public this Monday, March 11th.