



– Theater District has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score’s rating system

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Theater District look like these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Theater District via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

48th and Eighth

Listed at $2,230/month, this studio apartment, located at 48th and Eighth, is 18.9 percent less than the $2,750/month median rent for a studio in Theater District.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

1455 Broadway, #4E

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1455 Broadway, #4E, is listed for $2,677/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, garden access, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

152 W. 49th St., #6F

Then there’s this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 152 W. 49th St., #6F, listed at $2,998/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, exposed brick, wooden beams, natural light and in-unit laundry. The building offers an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

159 W. 53rd St., #17G

Finally, listed at $2,999/month, this 601-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 159 W. 53rd St., #17G.

The building features garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you’ll find hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

