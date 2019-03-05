CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg, has announced he will not run for president in 2020.

The independent-turned-democratic contender had openly considered the possibility of a run to unseat President Trump for months.

In an op-ed on his own website, the billionaire made it clear he would not change his more moderate political views in order to win the Democratic nomination.

“It’s not who I am, nor do I think it’s what voters want in a leader,” the former three-term mayor said Tuesday.

