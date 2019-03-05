



Former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg, has announced he will not run for president in 2020.

The independent-turned-democratic contender had openly considered the possibility of a run to unseat President Trump for months.

To Read Michael Bloomberg’s Full Statement: Click Here

While there would be no higher honor than serving as president, my highest obligation as a citizen is to help the country the best way I can, right now. That's what I'll do, including the launch of a new effort called Beyond Carbon. My full statement: https://t.co/b3cQUF1PhU — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 5, 2019

In an op-ed on his own website, the billionaire made it clear he would not change his more moderate political views in order to win the Democratic nomination.

“It’s not who I am, nor do I think it’s what voters want in a leader,” the former three-term mayor said Tuesday.