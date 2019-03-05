



– Officials have announced stepped up security measures in New York after three bombs were found near major transportation hubs in London

CBS News reported the bombs were contained in three padded mailing bags and described them as small explosive devices.

.@Metpoliceuk Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation after three suspicious packages were found at locations around London today – thankfully there have been no injuries. I would like to thank first responders for their swift actions to keep Londoners safe. pic.twitter.com/d3OVfy4uYn — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 5, 2019

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were “treating the incidents as a linked series.” There’s was no immediate word on a motive.

We're treating the incidents as a linked series & keeping an open mind regarding motives. Flights at Heathrow & City Airport have not been effected. Train services at Waterloo Station continue to operate. As a precaution, some DLR services were suspended but now fully operational — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019

Police in New York City said they were stepping up bag checks in the subway system and at other transit hubs. Critical response “Striker Teams” are also being dispatched to assist in the screenings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered security increased at “high-profile locations around the state, including our airports, train stations, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.”

“The explosives found in London transportation hubs are stark reminders of the threats we face today. In the wake of this act of violence, New York stands with Britain and all our allies against terrorism in all its forms,” Cuomo said. “In New York, we understand the dangers of our time and we will continue to work aggressively with all local and federal partners to keep New Yorkers safe.”