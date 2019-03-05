NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials have announced stepped up security measures in New York after three bombs were found near major transportation hubs in London.
CBS News reported the bombs were contained in three padded mailing bags and described them as small explosive devices.
London’s Metropolitan Police said they were “treating the incidents as a linked series.” There’s was no immediate word on a motive.
Police in New York City said they were stepping up bag checks in the subway system and at other transit hubs. Critical response “Striker Teams” are also being dispatched to assist in the screenings.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered security increased at “high-profile locations around the state, including our airports, train stations, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.”
“The explosives found in London transportation hubs are stark reminders of the threats we face today. In the wake of this act of violence, New York stands with Britain and all our allies against terrorism in all its forms,” Cuomo said. “In New York, we understand the dangers of our time and we will continue to work aggressively with all local and federal partners to keep New Yorkers safe.”