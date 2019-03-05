



Police have released new video of two suspects wanted in an arson investigation in Manhattan.

Authorities say the two men were caught on camera lighting and then throwing a bottle full of flammable liquid at an apartment door in East Harlem on Feb. 28 around 9 p.m.

The two suspects then fled the building on Madison Avenue and 116th Street. Luckily, the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.

Police say both men were wearing masks and are about 18 to 25 years-old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.