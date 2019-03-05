



New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is due to deliver a State of the City address Tuesday in Queens.

The speech will be his first State of the City address since taking office last year.

Johnson is expected to focus on transit.

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports the speaker will call for the city to create something called Big Apple Transit, or BAT. It would be controlled by the mayor and funded by a combination of congestion pricing and existing taxes.

Johnson is also expected to push for more bike lanes and pedestrian plazas, Kramer reports.

His address is planned for 12 p.m. at LaGuardia Community College in Queens.