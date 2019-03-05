ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A billboard in Albany has some people doing a double take.

We the People offers divorce services for just under $500.

At first glance, the company’s billboard appears to feature a raised middle finger. But on closer look, it’s actually just a ring finger.

“Some people weren’t too keen on the idea. But once they realized that it was not the actual middle finger, they realized what the message was,” We the People manager Rose Szymborski said.

The billboard is part of a series of provocative ads, which the company says has gotten positive feedback.