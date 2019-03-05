



A man charged in the hit-and-run death of a popular radio DJ in Brooklyn has taken a plea deal and will avoid jail time.

Kevin Ozoria was charged with leaving the scene of the accident that killed Jean Paul Guerrero, also known as DJ Jinx Paul on New York Latin music radio station La Mega 97.9.

Guerrero was leaving a club appearance on Dec. 19, 2016 when police said he was struck by a dark-colored sedan at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue at Scheffield Avenue.

His death sparked calls for change and prompted lawmakers to pass the DJ Jinx Paul Hit-And-Run Alert System, which alerts New York City residents within 24 hours of hit-and-run crashes that cause fatalities or serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Ozoria pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal. In May, he will be sentenced to five years probation and 100 hours of a rehabilitation program.