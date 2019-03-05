CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s medical examiner has ruled the death of a one-year-old girl in Queens a homicide caused by child abuse.

Last October, police responded to a home in Auburndale and found one-year-old Elaina Torabi unresponsive with her twin brother in critical condition.

Both children had severe trauma to their bodies, and Elaina succumbed to her injuries.

The Administration for Children’s Services removed three other girls, ages 2, 4, and 5, from the home, unharmed.

The children’s mother, Tina Torabi, was arrested and initially charged with assault. It wasn’t immediately clear if she’d be facing additional charges.

 

