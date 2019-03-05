CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Falling concrete from an overpass in New Jersey has shut down lanes on a busy highway Tuesday night.

Chopper 10/55 was over the scene earlier when debris came down from the Route 46 overpass onto Route 3.

Police had to keep drivers away from Route 3 West at Grove Street in Clifton so emergency workers could clear the concrete.

Westbound lanes on Route 3 remain closed from Valley Road to Route 46 as emergency crews continue to secure the scene.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported due to the overpass failure.