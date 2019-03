NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze early Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

Flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a building on Boston Road in the Morrisania section and quickly spread to another building next door.

In total, 15 residents escaped safely.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

