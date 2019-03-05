NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fight outside a school in East Harlem ends with a mother and a teenage girl both being arrested.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old girl and the mother of a 13-year-old girl were taken into custody after the confrontation outside P.S. 96 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the teen allegedly pulled out a taser-like device and shocked the 13-year-old student. The victim’s mother then slashed the young attacker’s face with a sharp object.

That mother now faces multiple charges including felony assault. The NYPD is still trying to determine whether or not the 14-year-old will be charged for her role in the fight.

The 13-year-old is not expected to be charged with any crime.