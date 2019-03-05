



— Retired pitchers Al Leiter and John Franco have been hired as baseball operations advisers by the New York Mets.

Leiter, a broadcaster since his last season in 2005, will be involved with scouting, player development and pitchers’ mental preparation.

“Al’s passion for the game is infectious,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday. “His unique ability to communicate his knowledge to players, coaches and the front office will immediately make us better.”

Franco will scout and assist pitchers. The Mets said he will also continue in the club ambassador role he has held since 2010.

Notes: SS Amed Rosario was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Boston RHP Mike Shawaryn in the fifth inning of a Mets’ split squad’s 9-3 loss to Boston. X-rays following the game were negative, manager Mickey Callaway said. … Adeiny Hechavarria, one option for the Mets at shortstop, went 0 for 3 in the other squad’s 7-4 win over Houston in West Palm Beach. He is hitting .077. Veteran Danny Espinosa and 24-year-old prospect Luis Guillorme, who is hitting .429, also provide depth at shortstop. …1B Dominic Smith went 2 for 4 against the Red Sox and raised his average to .500 (10 for 20 with a home run and six RBIs) as he competes with J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso for playing time. . LF Tim Tebow (.222) recorded his first two hits, and 2B Robinson Cano had two hits, raising his average to .400. … LHP Steven Matz gave up four runs, five hits and two walks in two-plus innings against Boston.

