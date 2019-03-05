NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police officers opened fire on a suspect following a confrontation in Harlem Tuesday evening, sources tell CBS2.

Investigators say police initially responded to reports of a man with a gun near the corner of W. 114th Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard around 6 p.m.

After a brief confrontation between the suspect and at least two cops, officers opened fire and struck the suspect at least once.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the suspect was struck, or if he was armed at the time of the shooting.

No officers were injured in the encounter.

