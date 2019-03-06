



The NYPD is working to determine what led up to a police-involved shooting Tuesday in Harlem.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun on the fourth floor of an apartment building on West 114th Street near Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

When officers exited the elevator, they found a man fitting the description of the suspect. Police said they ordered the man to take his hands out of his pockets.

“Suddenly, the subject stated that he had a gun, took a shooting stance and pointed an object at the officers,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

An officer fired, striking the 34-year-old suspect in the hip.

“Then, he yelling, ‘they shot me.’ That’s what I heard,” said neighbor Jay Thompson.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting was captured on police body cameras, but they still haven’t been able to make out what the object was.