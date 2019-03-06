CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Carolyn Gusoff


HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Senate is introducing a new school holiday bill. It would tailor which days schools would be closed based on which holidays their students observe.

If a new bill is passed in the New York state Senate, six new religious holidays will be added to the school calendar. (Photo: CBS2)

The proposal would add six holidays to the school calendar — two Muslim, one Sikh, two Hindu and Good Friday — if the makeup of a district is more than 7.5-percent of a certain religion, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday.

There are 2 million people in the state that celebrate the holiday of Diwali, so at Asamai Hindu Temple in Hicksville, which Gusoff visited Wednesday, there was support for the bill.

“Diwali is a big holiday for you, not only for Hindu people, but for everybody,” one man said.

New York City already closes schools for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but the new legislation would go even further. Supporters say not only would it give children an opportunity to spend important holidays with their families, it would also teach other children about diversity.

