By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The cold continues today with temps in the low 20s and teens to start off. Winds chills factoring in: we will feel like the single digits.

Today’s high: A very cold & well below average temp of 27°. Temps drop a little bit lower tonight by a degree or two. The cold point during this arctic outbreak will be Thursday AM.

Temps will range from 5-15° on the the thermometer. By Friday a few snow showers could make their way into the area, but mainly south. Milder temps return this weekend with the chance of rain going up for Sunday.