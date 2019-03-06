



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Despite the sunshine, you’ll want to bundle up today. Temps will only reach the upper 20s, feeling more like the teens at best. Much like yesterday, there is a chance of a few passing flurries or snow showers. Best bet of that is N&W of the city.

Expect a frigid night once again. In fact, maybe even a couple degrees colder. Lows will be in the teens, with single digits in the NW suburbs.

Tomorrow is a similar story with temps “milder” in the low 30s. For reference, we’re running about 10-20 degrees below normal this week.

We’re watching a weak system to our south Friday that may push some snow showers into the area to finish out the work week.