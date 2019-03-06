



Police believe a pair of burglars have targeted at least nine homes in Queens since November.

CBS2’s Janelle Burrell first reported on their burglary spree in Woodside last week.

Now, police say the suspects have struck three more times since then.

The most recent incident happened around 10:30 a.m. last Sunday morning near 43rd Street and 35th Avenue in Astoria. Surveillance video shows a man attempt to get into a woman’s home by pushing in a window air conditioner.

Police said the woman spotted the suspect through a window and he took off.

The men have made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, electronics, cash and checks.

All of the reported incidents happened during the daylight hours.

