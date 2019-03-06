CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Metropolitan Transit Authority, MTA, New York, Queens, Subway, Woodside


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the second time in two weeks, a piece of debris has fallen from an elevated subway and crashed down on a vehicle below.

The car was occupied and in motion at the time of the incident, according to Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer.

Apparently what struck the vehicle was a rusted piece of metal – possibly a piece of metal from a staircase that goes over the street.

“What the hell is going on here,” Van Bramer wrote on Twitter. “No one was injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA!”

The MTA said they were looking into the incident.

It’s the second time something’s fallen from the station in two weeks.

A piece of debris from the subway tracks smashed through an SUV’s windshield on Fev. 21, 2019. (credit: Facebook/Steven Raga)

On Feb. 21, a wooden plank from the elevated 7 train platform came crashing down on a car driven near 65th and Roosevelt Avenue. The plank pierced the windshield, landing just inches from the driver.

Livery driver Mahboob Lodhi. (credit: CBS2)

“Yeah, I’m lucky,” Uber driver Mahboob Lodhi said. “God blessed me, I’m happy.”

The MTA launched an investigation into the incident and announced that every inch of elevated track – 188 miles in three boroughs – would be inspected.

“I was shocked,” Transit Authority chief Andy Byford said at the time. “This should not have happened.”

