



– For the second time in two weeks, a piece of debris has fallen from an elevated subway and crashed down on a vehicle below.

The car was occupied and in motion at the time of the incident, according to Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer.

Apparently what struck the vehicle was a rusted piece of metal – possibly a piece of metal from a staircase that goes over the street.

What the hell is going on here?! For the second time in two weeks a piece of debris has come crashing down on a vehicle Below tracks on Roosevelt Ave., this time at 62nd street. The car was occupied and moving. No one injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA! pic.twitter.com/WuoEU0XDfB — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 6, 2019

“What the hell is going on here,” Van Bramer wrote on Twitter. “No one was injured but someone is going to get killed here @MTA!”

The MTA said they were looking into the incident.

It’s the second time something’s fallen from the station in two weeks.

On Feb. 21, a wooden plank from the elevated 7 train platform came crashing down on a car driven near 65th and Roosevelt Avenue. The plank pierced the windshield, landing just inches from the driver.

“Yeah, I’m lucky,” Uber driver Mahboob Lodhi said. “God blessed me, I’m happy.”

The MTA launched an investigation into the incident and announced that every inch of elevated track – 188 miles in three boroughs – would be inspected.

“I was shocked,” Transit Authority chief Andy Byford said at the time. “This should not have happened.”