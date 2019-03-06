NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a man sitting in the backseat of an Uber late Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect rode a bicycle right up to the SUV, opened the door and shot the 26-year-old man in the neck and chest.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Bedford Ave. near Greene Ave. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Police have not said whether this was a targeted or random attack.

The victim was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital but did not survive.

Neighbors were unnerved, saying this could have been anyone.

“That is just very, very disturbing. So that means anybody could just be sitting an Uber, and someone just ride up,” one man said. “Gives you the heebie-jeebies a little bit.”

Matthew Natale told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis he was about to take his dog for a walk when he heard three or four shots.

“It’s scary. I hope that there was a witness in maybe one of the businesses around here that saw who it was so that they can find him,” he said. “I’m curious to know why.”

Police are searching for the shooter but have not released a description.