By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRR!!! It’s a bitterly cold morning once again as temps are starting off in the teens…but gusty northwest winds are making it feel closer to the single digits around the City! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and temps will “warm” to near freezing. A few stray flurries are possible once again today.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with temps in the mid & upper 30s but with more cloud cover working in for the afternoon. A weak storm system is expected to pass south of the area, but close enough to bring us a chance of very light snow tomorrow night – not looking as messy as Sunday night was!

Saturday will finally our temps reaching normal levels, with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday will be even warmer with temps around 50, but it looks soggy with periods of rain likely during the day.
