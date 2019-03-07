NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for a new episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

They showed off their skills with a version of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”

But that’s not all. After working together for months of the new superhero film, they got hooked up to a lie detector to reveal some personal information.

Samuel L. Jackson: “Would you be honest with me if you didn’t like my performance in a scene?”

Brie Larson: “No, I would not be honest with you. Nope.”

Jackson: “What?”

Lie detector expert: “True.”

Jackson: “Do you actually like my Kangol hats?”

Larson: “Yes.”

Lie detector expert: “That’s a lie.”

Larson: “What? It’s not a lie. That’s not a lie.”

Larson stars as “Captain Marvel,” which opened Friday in theatres – the same day the new episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” drops on Apple TV.