NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for a new episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”
They showed off their skills with a version of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
But that’s not all. After working together for months of the new superhero film, they got hooked up to a lie detector to reveal some personal information.
Samuel L. Jackson: “Would you be honest with me if you didn’t like my performance in a scene?”
Brie Larson: “No, I would not be honest with you. Nope.”
Jackson: “What?”
Lie detector expert: “True.”
Jackson: “Do you actually like my Kangol hats?”
Larson: “Yes.”
Lie detector expert: “That’s a lie.”
Larson: “What? It’s not a lie. That’s not a lie.”
Larson stars as “Captain Marvel,” which opened Friday in theatres – the same day the new episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” drops on Apple TV.