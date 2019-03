NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least one person was hurt when a car smashed into a storefront Thursday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. in the Bath Beach section.

Authorities said a pedestrian was hurt in the crash.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a gaping hole in the front of the deli and debris strewn about the sidewalk.

