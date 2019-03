ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lanes of Route 46 when they were fatally struck near Mill Street around 8:40 p.m.

The busy roadway was shut down for roughly a mile as authorities probed what led to the deadly collision.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver would be facing charges.

The incident remains under investigation.