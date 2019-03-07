CBSN New YorkWatch Now
It’s another cold one this afternoon with temperatures struggling to reach the freezing mark. Outside of that, expect just a few isolated snow showers, but they’ll be more miss than hit.

The cold persists into tonight, but we’ll be dialing down the winds a tad. Expect temps to fall into the low 20s with single digits into the suburbs.

Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of our next system. And while it has the potential to deliver a few snow showers into the afternoon and evening, we’re expecting little (if any) accumulation. Temps will be running a little warmer, as well, with highs in the mid and upper 30s.

As for Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with warmer highs in the mid 40s.

