TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The lucky winner of last week’s $237 million Mega Millions jackpot is expected to come forward Thursday in New Jersey.
Michael Weirsky bought the winning ticket at a QuickChek on New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg.
The winning numbers were 29, 33, 39, 60, 66, and the Mega Ball was 21.
If Weirsky chooses the cash option, his ticket is worth $162.5 million.
Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis previously said he’s looking forward to meeting the winner.
“I’ll give them a call, I’ll definitely give her a call and make some friends real quick,” he said last Saturday. “I was hoping it was a relative.”