



The NYPD says all uniformed patrol officers are now equipped with body cameras.

The department has distributed nearly 20,000 cameras to reach the goal. It plans to give another 4,000 to specialized units, like emergency services, by August.

This is the largest deployment of body cameras across the country.

Commissioner James O’Neill said the cameras are intended to “enhance the safety and accountability” of NYPD officers while “improving their ability to ensure public safety.”

The department pulled thousands of cameras from service after one exploded last fall. An investigation found it was likely caused by battery damage from a paper clip used to reset the device.

A court ruled last month that body camera footage is subject to public disclosure under New York law. The department says it has recorded about 3.5 million videos since December 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)