NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was slashed across the face inside a subway station in East Harlem.

It happened at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue stop around 4 p.m.

Police say the victim and suspect engaged in an argument after they bumped into one another.

The suspect police say was wearing a beige coat slashed the victim in the face before taking off in an unknown direction.

Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s in serious condition.