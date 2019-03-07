Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was slashed across the face inside a subway station in East Harlem.
It happened at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue stop around 4 p.m.
Police say the victim and suspect engaged in an argument after they bumped into one another.
The suspect police say was wearing a beige coat slashed the victim in the face before taking off in an unknown direction.
Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s in serious condition.