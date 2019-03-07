



– A man who has previously been arrested for stalking singer Taylor Swift was arrested again for breaking into her Manhattan apartment, police said.

No one was home at the time of the break in Thursday morning.

Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, Fla. faces charges of stalking, burglary, illegal entry, criminal mischief, criminal contempt, and possession of burglary tools.

In April of 2018, Alvarado was found asleep in Swift’s bed in her Franklin Street apartment, according to police. Investigators said he also used the shower.