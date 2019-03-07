CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, soho, Taylor Swift, TriBeCa


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who has previously been arrested for stalking singer Taylor Swift was arrested again for breaking into her Manhattan apartment, police said.

No one was home at the time of the break in Thursday morning.

Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, Fla. faces charges of stalking, burglary, illegal entry, criminal mischief, criminal contempt, and possession of burglary tools.

In April of 2018, Alvarado was found asleep in Swift’s bed in her Franklin Street apartment, according to police. Investigators said he also used the shower.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s