NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life.

The family of the 74-year-old made the announcement Thursday through the Hall. They say Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California.

Statement from Jeff Wilpon on behalf of ownership and the Mets organization on Tom Seaver. pic.twitter.com/LozVvDR27T — New York Mets (@Mets) March 7, 2019

“We’ve been in contact with the Seaver family and are aware of his health situation,” Mets owner Jeff Wilpon said in a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account. “Although he’s unable to attend the ’69 anniversary, we are planning to honor him in special ways and have included his family in our plans.”

Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He didn’t attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January when members of the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series championship team were honored.

