



Police are investigating another violent crime on the subway.

Two attacks were reported within the last 24 hours at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem. A 30-year-old man was charged with assault in one incident, but police are searching for the suspect in the other.

Julio Leonardo allegedly punched a conductor on the 4 train platform shortly after midnight. Police said Leonard had been holding the doors of a train. When the conductor asked Leonard to stop, he allegedly punched him, and the conductor punched back.

“Our conductor was just doing his job, helping our customers and helping to keep the train moving when he was senselessly attacked,” Transit Authority President Andy Byford said in a statement. “I am disgusted by this attack on my colleague and we are working closely with police to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable.”

A few hours earlier at the same station, another man was slashed in the face.

Police said the suspect and victim were strangers and got into an argument after bumping into each other.

Earlier this week, the NYPD said overall, crime in the city is down, but in the transit system, it’s up – a 5.6 percent increase this February compared to the same time last year.

Just last night, police arrested a man for allegedly following a 13-year-old girl on the subway and groping her on two different occasions.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested after police said he punched an 8-year-old boy with autism in the back of the head while the child was riding the subway into the Fulton Street station with his mom.

So far this year, there’s been an average of six crimes a day across the entire transit system.