Morning!

A cold but generally fine end to the workweek is here. Starting off temps are well below normal in the lower 20s, with some teens on the thermometers north & west.

We warm up close to 40° today. Now south & west of NYC we can expect some light snow from a passing low pressure system will fall.

It’s very weak and actually losing steam on the last few model runs too.

Little to no accumulation expected. Saturday is a real winner. Temps climb into the mid, to even upper 40s around the area, and with full sunshine!

Sunday, rain returns with enough cold air to for wet snow during the onset north of NYC.

But as temps rise the snow threat goes down. Have a great day!

– G