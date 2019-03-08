



A battle is brewing over a community garden in Manhattan.

The city wants to build affordable senior housing on the site of the Elizabeth Street Garden in Little Italy.

Now, a nonprofit organization is suing the city to stop that from happening.

Joseph Reiver, the group’s executive director, told CBSN New York’s Alex Denis his father started the site in 1991.

“It was actually in 2013 when the community really came together and started volunteering there, opening the space up to the public. We have hundreds of free programs, actually throughout the year, mostly in the spring and summer,” he said. “But it’s really grown to be this center for the community to kind of come back to life, because we felt it sort of disappearing in the area.”

“A lot of people refer to it as the heart of Little Italy,” he added.

Web Extra: Elizabeth Street Garden Executive Director Makes His Case On CBSN New York

Reiver said the nearly 20,000 square foot lot in question is predominantly green space.

“It’s a spot that’s valuable. It’s a large piece of land in a very popular neighborhood,” he said. “But we’re saying (the housing) doesn’t have to be built there, there’s a better site for it, and we can really preserve this green space, because there is no real green space in the neighborhood.”

In a statement the Department of Housing, Preservation and Development said, “There is a high need for affordable housing in Manhattan, with an extremely limited number of public sites. HDP must look for the opportunities to create the desperately needed affordable housing while also protecting community assets like open space. The Mott/Elizabeth Street site has been our pipeline for affordable housing development for several years.”

The department also said the project would include about 7,000 square feet of open space for the public and a new garden.

“The open space that they’re proposing – I know the garden very well, I’ve been working there – it would be completely covered in shadow, especially by a new seven story building that’s built,” said Reiver.

He also expressed concerns about the space being privately owned, rather than run by the community.

“What we’re saying is with that alternative site – which is at 388 Hudson – you don’t need to pit community green space against affordable housing, and that’s what’s really happening here,” he said. “Affordable housing is absolutely needed in New York City. I’m from New York, I know it very well. But it shouldn’t be coming at the expense of equally valuable community green space, especially something as unique as Elizabeth Street Garden.”

Reiver said the suggested alternate site on Hudson Street is a 25,000 square foot city-owned gravel lot.

“They can build up to five times the affordable housing on this site and they could actually include additional open space,” he said. “So we’re saying not only could you save Elizabeth Street Garden in all of its worth for the community, but you can also achieve more affordable housing and more public open space by using this site.”

“Most importantly, you wouldn’t be pitting these communities against each other,” he added.

Reiver said there will be a public city planning meeting on the matter on March 13.