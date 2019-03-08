EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Just days after parting ways with star safety Landon Collins, the New York Giants said goodbye to another major factor of their defense on Friday.

According to multiple reports, New York has agreed to trade defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns. The team is also trading down in the upcoming draft, sending their fourth-round pick (132nd overall) to the Browns in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler and Cleveland’s fifth-rounder (155th overall).

The #Browns are sending G Kevin Zeitler to NYG in exchange for #Giants pass-rusher Olivier Vernon, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

Vernon was in the middle of a five-year, $85 million contract with the Giants. He was set to make $15.5 million in each of the two remaining years on his contract.

Zeitler just completed his second season with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in 2017.

The Giants are hoping the 29-year-old guard will improve a front line that surrendered 47 sacks last season.

The 28-year-old Vernon started 39 games over three seasons with the Giants. He has 51 sacks in seven seasons, including seven last year when he was named a Pro Bowler for New York.

The trade won’t become official until 4 p.m. on March 13, the start of free agency and the NFL’s calendar year.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)