CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Carpool Karaoke, James Corden, Jonas Brothers, Late Late Show


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The newly reunited Jonas Brothers sang their brand new single on a special edition of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

There was also a little truth telling when Corden invited a lie-detector expert along for the ride.

MORE: Jonas Brothers To Premiere ‘Sucker’ On ‘The Late Late Show’

Their new single, titled “Sucker,” debuts on Saturday’s Billboard pop songs chart at No. 28.

We’re also told a new album is in the works.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s