



The newly reunited Jonas Brothers sang their brand new single on a special edition of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

There was also a little truth telling when Corden invited a lie-detector expert along for the ride.

Their new single, titled “Sucker,” debuts on Saturday’s Billboard pop songs chart at No. 28.

We’re also told a new album is in the works.