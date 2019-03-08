



A Long Island woman is accused of abusing two little girls in her care.

Nassau County police said child protective services performed a welfare check on the girls, ages 8 and 11, and found marks that suggested they had been struck by a cord and bitten.

Two days later when police went to arrest their legal guardian, 34-year-old Demonsieru, she allegedly grabbed bottle of pills and ingested an unknown amount. A struggle ensued and she ended up injuring an officer, police said.

Demonsieru and the injured officer were taken to the hospital for treatment.

She was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and obstructing a government administration.