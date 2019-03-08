



The NYPD is hoping for the public’s help finding a man wanted for questioning in the rape and robbery of a woman last month in Queens.

Police said the suspect and 28-year-old victim spent the evening together on Feb. 6 and ended up falling asleep at the woman’s apartment near Gates and Nicholas avenues.

The man allegedly raped her while she was sleeping.

The victim was able to wake up and break free.

Police said the suspect proceeded to steal her Apple Watch and cash before taking off.

Early Friday, the department released new surveillance images of a man they say is wanted for questioning in the case.

