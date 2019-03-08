



Sunshine will mix with clouds this afternoon with perhaps a flurry south and west of the city late in the day. Temperatures will be running slightly warmer, as well, with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s a chance of flurries and snow showers this evening, but mainly south and west of the city. As for the remainder of the night, it looks to stay quiet with clearing through daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the low 30s or so by then.

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to climb to around normal in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll then watch snow and rain fill in tomorrow night with a light snow accumulation expected across our northwest suburbs by dawn on Sunday. Rain will be the predominant form of precipitation in the city with things winding down by midday. Expect temperatures to climb to right around 50°.