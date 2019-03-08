NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A state appeals court has ordered the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to prove that they were justified in raising their E-Z Pass violations fees.

On Friday, a three-judge panel said that the Turnpike Authority needed to show evidence that there was a valid reason for hiking toll violations from $25 to $50.

The ruling came after two drivers filed a legal challenge against the agency, claiming the 100-percent increase was unreasonable.

The drivers reportedly accused the Turnpike Authority of creating a frivolous charge that wasn’t tied to any part of traffic enforcement, but was only meant to generate revenue for the agency.

Turnpike officials argue that the fee is lower than the cost of processing and collecting toll violations.

The state panel hasn’t ruled the fee is unreasonable yet, but the judges did decide that the two sides must meet at an evidentiary hearing in front of a judge to resolve the matter.

Turnpike officials did not comment after Friday’s ruling.